UVAS Holds Seminar On Small Ruminant Project Update "Enhancing Small Ruminant Production To Benefit Farming Families In Sindh And Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 01:22 PM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Australian Centre for International Agriculture Research (ACIAR) and the University of Melbourne Australia and Small Ruminant project organized a seminar on Small Ruminant Project Update "Enhancing Small Ruminant Production to Benefit Farming Families in Sindh and Punjab, Pakistan here in City Campus

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad Presided over the seminar while various participants have joined the seminar online and face to face, UVAS faculty members, master students, representative from Livestock Dairy Development Board, Islamabad, Small Ruminant Project team (Punjab & Sindh) and smallholder farmers ACIAR Pakistan were attended.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad emphasized that small ruminant is the major component of the smallholder farming system. He said such seminars are important for project visibility and knowledge sharing.

Research findings would lead to measure the solicited impact of the project interventions on smallholder farming families, he added.

Small Ruminant team presented the findings of research activities conducted in Chakwal, Bhakkar, Rajanpur, Tharparker, Badin and Tando Allahyar. Dr Rebecca Doyle and Dr Angus Campbell (Project Leaders) shared the future strategies and support resources for improved growth and management of young and adult goats/sheep, value chain interventions and extension material on the issues that are grounded in research and inclusive of the needs of all members of small ruminant farming families. The Project is supported by Australian Centre for International Agriculture Research (ACIAR). This project is implemented by UVAS and the University of Melbourne, Australia which aims to enhance the small ruminant production to benefit farming families in Sindh and Punjab, Pakistan.

