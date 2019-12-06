UVAS holds seminar on ‘Water Disputes in 21st Century - The Case of Pakistan’

TheUniversity of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahorein collaboration with Pakistan Centre for Law and Society organized a high-level seminar on "Water Disputes in the 21st Century - The Case of Pakistan in the Global Wars on Water” here in City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019) TheUniversity of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahorein collaboration with Pakistan Centre for Law and Society organized a high-level seminar on "Water Disputes in the 21st Century - The Case of Pakistan in the Global Wars on Water” here in City Campus Lahore.

Chief guest Justice Jawad Hassan, Barrister Nudra Abdul-Majeed, Advocate Feisal Naqvi, Advocate Rafay Alam, Senior Counsel Bilal Soofi and Dr Qamer Shahid led an intellectual discussion on the water crisis in Pakistan and proposed practical solutions for resolving it.

They covered various aspects related to surface of water and groundwater problems in Pakistan. The Indus Waters Treaty was also discussed and debated at length.

The audience participated actively in the panel discussion and included representatives from the Indus Water Commission, SGS Pakistan, Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Sindh Water Board, Environmental Sciences Department of Punjab University, postgraduate students of UVAS and lawyers while Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani coordinated the seminar from the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences.