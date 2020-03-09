UVAS holds seminar on ‘Women Entrepreneurship: Opportunities and Challenges’ in connection with International Woman Day

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged a seminar on “Women Entrepreneurship: Opportunities and Challenges” in connection with International Woman Day on Monday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged a seminar on “Women Entrepreneurship: Opportunities and Challenges” in connection with International Woman Day on Monday.

Member Provincial Assembly Punjab Ms Sadia Sohail Rana presided over the concluding session of the seminar while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and guest speakers from public and private sectors including Chairperson Child Protection Welfare Bureau Government of Punjab Ms Sara Ahmad, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani,UVAS Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Dr Farhan Jameel, CEO FTAC Maryam Zafar, WEDO Ambassador Ms Aisha Mahmood Butt, Head of Entrepreneurship Club UCPMs Amna Rizwan, Ms Sara Nabeel from Miniso, Head of HR Sapphire Textile Mills Ms Saria Zaheer, Ms Khadija Zulfiqar from BluOrange Travel and Tours, Ms Humaira Zaman from Luminous Future Serviceshighlighted the role of women in entrepreneurship for the development of our society.

They spoke about importance of International Women`s Day, role of woman in economic development, woman entrepreneurship: opportunities and challenges, generation equality, creating impact &learning, self-actualization a journey to self-empowerment of woman and success stories, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Sadia Sohail Ranasaidthe man and woman both are part and parcel and it is direly needed that they work collectively for the betterment of societyand empowerment of womanin every walk of life.

She advised students to work hard with full of dedication and face hardships of life with courage because a strong woman can create a strong family through her undaunted abilities. She saidthat by using knowledge and skills they can make others strong and empower themselves through positive conduct. She lauded the role of UVAS and shared her past memories and journey of her political careerand struggles. She said thatparents play a vital role in bringing up, teaching and attaining bright future for their children.

In his address, Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said thatwomen are provided equal rights at the UVAS and they are always encouraged to equally participate in various departmental activities. He mentioned 44 percent UVAS strengths of female students, 36 womenare working in administration on various posts and 44 female faculty members are teaching in different departments of UVAS.He said a large number of female veterinarians are working actively in different remote areas of Pakistan.He said it is direly needed to work on the time management for capacity building of female students and make conducive environment for female students and employees where they can working easily without any hesitation.

Dr Farhan Jameel shared the achievements of UVAS female students in curricular and extra-curricularactivities.

Earlier, Ms Sadia Sohail Rana along with Pro VC Prof Dr Masood Rabbani took a round of stalls set up by various organisations to showcase their products regarding start up of new businesses for the empowerment of woman.