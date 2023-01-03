UrduPoint.com

UVAS Holds Symposium On Flood Effects & Recovery In Lahore

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2023 | 05:56 PM

UVAS holds symposium on flood effects & recovery in Lahore

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Department of Biological Sciences arranged a national symposium on 'Effects of Flood on Agriculture and Livestock Sector: How to recover through agri-banking and finance' at City Campus on Tuesday

Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman chaired the concluding session and distributed certificates among the resource persons of the symposium, while Assistant Director HQ Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticide Dr Sabin Fatima, Head Agriculture Credit Division Bank of Punjab Sarfraz Hussain, Chairperson Department of Biological Sciences Dr Mubashra Munir, Programme Coordinator Biological Sciences Dr Imtiaz Rabbani and number of students were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman said that last year due to destruction by heavy floods in the country, livestock & agriculture sectors affected badly and poor farming community in the rural areas faced worst economic loss. He said it is direly needed to work for the enhancing the profitability of poor farming community through agri-banking and finance.Dr Imtiaz Rabbani presented the vote of thanks.

Dr Sabin Fatima delivered her detailed lecture on effect of flood on crops and livestock, Dr Fasiha Qureshi talked about heavy monsoon rains caused widespread devastation to the agriculture sector and Mr Sarfraz Hussain spoke on role of banking sector to cope the recent floods impacts.

