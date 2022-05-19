UrduPoint.com

UVAS Holds Training On ‘Professional Skill Development For Graduating Students’

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2022 | 04:11 PM

UVAS holds training on ‘Professional Skill Development for Graduating Students’

LAHORE (19-05-22): The Institute of Biochemistry & Biotechnology (IBBT) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised a day-long “Professional Skills Development for Graduating Students” here on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the inaugural session of the training workshop while IBBT Director Prof Dr Waseem Shahzad, Organizing Secretary Dr Maryam Javed and a number of students and faculty members were present.

Addressing the audience, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad urged students to learn competency in & skills for drafting resume (CV), communication skills and time management.

He said criticism is key to polishing one’s abilities if one takes it as positive. Prof Dr Waseem Shahzad said that IBBT is providing ample opportunities of learning and skills enhancement to students and preparing them for their professional life. He also spoke about the training objectives.

The main objective of this training was to provide the young graduates with the first-hand knowledge about job quest, communication skills, resume drafting, higher education resources and scholar opportunities, etc.

