UVAS Holds Umrah Draw Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 04:03 PM

UVAS holds Umrah Draw ceremony

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore conducted a draw to select three university employees from Teaching staff, administrative staff and B&C staff to perform Umrah

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore conducted a draw to select three university employees from Teaching staff, administrative staff and B&C staff to perform Umrah.
UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani chaired the draw ceremony, picked and announced the names of three lucky winners while Registrar Sajjad Hyder, Treasure Muhammad Omar and a large number of university employees were present on the occasion.
According to the draw results, Lecturer from Collage of Veterinary Animal Science (CVAS) Jhang Campus Ms Farah Ijaz and Assistant Controller Muammad Zafar Naseem were selected from Administrative staff among the employees from grade-16 and above while Driver Abid Hussain also from Collage of Veterinary Animal Science (CVAS) Jhang Campus selected from among the employees of grade-1 to 15.


Speaking on the occasion, the Pro VC Prof Rabbani congratulated the Umrah draw winners.

He advised all the employees to work hard with full of dedication for the development of UVAS. He
mention in UVAS, grade wise no one superior and lower only their responsibilities are different and always given equal importance to all the employees.

