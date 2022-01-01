UVAS holds Umrah Draw ceremony

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore conducted a draw to select three university employees from teaching, administrative and B&C staff to perform Umrah

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022)



Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the draw ceremony, picked and announced the names of three lucky winners. University faculty and administrative staff were present on the occasion.



According to the draw results, Associate Professor Dr Haroon Akbar of the Parasitology Department and Agriculture Officer Muhammad Saeed Ahmed were selected from faculty and administrative staff respectively while Ms Robina Shaheen was selected from among the employees of grade-1 to 15.



Speaking on the occasion, the Prof Nasim congratulated the Umrah draw winners. He advised all the employees to work hard as one unit for the development of UVAS and the country.