UVAS holds “Virtual International Conference on Zoonosis as Threat to Global Health”

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th April, 2021) The Department of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with University of Minnesota (USA) organized a daylong “Virtual International Conference on Zoonosis as Threat to Global Health” here in City Campus. More than 300 participants from thirteen countries (USA, Turkey, UAE, India, Zambia, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Mexico, Sweden, Spain and Kazakhstan) participated in this conference.

Prof DrSagar M Goyal (Co-Organizer) presided over the inaugural session of the conference while Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani, Prof DrAneelaZameerDurrani and a number of academicians, practicing vets, researchers, professionals, UVAS faculty members and students were joined conference through video link.

Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmed warmly welcomed the international guest speakers and appreciated the organizing committee for providing a platform for sharing knowledge on zoonoses which is the real need of time.Prof DrAneelaZameerDurrani spoke about the objectives of the conference and expressed the way forward of having National Bridging Workshop on One health.

While addressing the inaugural session of conference, Prof DrSagar M Goyalsaid; zoonotic diseaseis certainly one of the most devastating diseases causing profound damage to human health, societies and economies worldwide. Ebola, SARS, Zika virus and bird flu all came to people by way of animals.

He said only way to prevent and manage zoonotic diseases is to synergies and methodological integration among veterinary and human health professionals.

DrJavedGondal from The Brooke Pakistan expressed that antimicrobial resistance is one of the serious hurdles/threats in management of zoonotic diseases. Prof Dr Abdul RaufSkakoor pointed out that poor management practices, overuse and misuse of antibiotics, untrained professionals, and unhygienic environment have contributed to the development of the panic situations in the form of adopting or acquiring antimicrobial resistant genes by the organisms. Prof DrMaimoonaChaudhry stressed on the need to regularize surveillance practices, undertake molecular studies and devise specific protocols to combat Rabies.

Many well-known national and international experts, professors and professionals including Dr Muhammad ZahidIqbal from UVAS, Prof Dr Yung Fu Chang from Cornell University Collage of Veterinary Medicine USA, DrYasseinMuzamal from Harbin Veterinary Research Institute were the resource persons of the conference. They delivered their online views on different topics related to zoonosis with special reference to rabies, zoonotic potential of clostridium with special reference to emerging hyper virulent strains, responses to outbreaks of zoonotic and trans boundary disease and role of molecular genotyping in zoonosis . The conference ended with vote of thanks by Vets Care Club President QuratulAin.