UVAS Holds Walk & Seminar To Mark Anti-Corruption Day

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 05:41 PM

UVAS holds walk & seminar to mark Anti-Corruption Day

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th December, 2021) The Senior Tutor Office and Character Building Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) organized a walk, seminar and poster competition to mark anti-corruption day with the theme of ‘Say No To Corruption’ to create awareness among public and young generation against corruption in all segments of society.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad along with Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani led the walk while Principal Student Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan and a number of faculty member and students participated.

The walk started from in front of the Vice-Chancellor Office and culminated at in front of Administration Block after took a round of the city campus.


Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that it is necessary to eradicate various types of corruption from the society like favoritism, deficiency in merit, illegal use of power, bribery, morally and financially corruption etc.

He lauded the role of National Accountability Bureau to eradicate corruption from the society and enforce of anti-corruption measures. He said UVAS Character Building Society also playing a vital role to create awareness among public against corruption.

Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said that we can't fight corruption until we emphasize on Islamic morals values, ethics and character education of our peoples. At the end Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad distributed certificates among the winner of poster competitions.

