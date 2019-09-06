UVAS holds walk to mark Defense Day of Pakistan& express solidarity with peoples of Kashmir

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahorearranged walk to mark the Defense Day of Pakistan& express solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Friday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th September, 2019) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahorearranged walk to mark the Defense Day of Pakistan& express solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Friday.

UVAS Senior Tutor Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf led the walk while a large number of faculty members, staff and students were participated. The walk starting from VC office and culminate at outfall road in front of UVAS main gate.

The participants of the walk shouted slogans of “Pak Army Zindabad” & “Kashmir will become Pakistan”. The aimed of walkto aware the young generation of the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and the people for the defense of the Pakistan.

They demanded end to bloodshed of innocent people in Kashmir by Indian Army.They alsopaid rich tribute tothe martyrs of Pakistani& Kashmiris.Similar activities were also arranged on all other campuses of UVAS.