UVAS holds webinar on ‘Aquatic Toxicology: Impacts, Assessment and Remediation’ at Ravi Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021) The Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organized an international webinar on ‘Aquatic Toxicology: Impacts, Assessment and Remediation’ at Ravi Campus Pattoki.



Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the inaugural session of the webinar and welcomed all the national and international speakers. He explained the importance of the webinar and lauded the organizers on such a successful event.

Prof Dr Celine Alexia Godard-Codding from the Institute of Environmental and Human Health, Texas Tech University, USA, gave a detailed insight on aquatic toxicology and protected species health assessment.

Prof Dr Muhammad Atamanalp from Ataturk University, Turkey, gave a detailed informative lecture on Microplastics in Aquatic Toxicology and Dr Mehwish Faheem from Government College University, Lahore, on ameliorative potential of medicinal plants in aquatic toxicology research.

Dean Faculty of Fisheries and Wildlife Prof Dr Noor Khan, Chairman Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture Dr Muhammad Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Associate Professor/Event Organizer Dr Hamda Azmat also attended the webinar.

Dr Muhammad Hafeez-ur-Rehman presented the vote of thanks.

This webinar served as a forum for the discussion of interrelationships between environment and animal health. It provided an opportunity to toxicologists to learn about the toxic effects of pollutants on living organisms.

It also helped understand the environmental influence, development and progression of disease and create awareness among researchers about harmful consequences and effects of toxicants in food chain and food web.



Earlier UVAS Wushu male team participated in the Intervarsity Wushu Championship held at University of Engineering Technology Lahore (UET).

UVAS Team Players Abdul Rafey won silver medal while M Talha, Tanveer Hussain, Sayam Tahir and Tahir Fareed won bronze medals. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim appreciated the performance and effort of UVAS students.