UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UVAS Holds Webinar On World Environment Day

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

UVAS holds webinar on World Environment day

The Society for Conservation of Environment and Nature (SCEN) of the Department of Environmental Sciences arranged an online webinar in connection with World Environment Day with the theme of “Ecosystem Restoration” here in the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Tuesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th April, 2021) The Society for Conservation of Environment and Nature (SCEN) of the Department of Environmental Sciences arranged an online webinar in connection with World Environment Day with the theme of “Ecosystem Restoration” here in the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Tuesday.


UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the inaugural session of the webinar while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Chairman Department of Environmental Sciences Dr Saif-ur-Rehman Kashif and a number of students and faculty members present physically and professional from different countries of the world attended through video link.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that future prosperity can only be secured by the necessary balance between development and nature conservation.


Secretary Environment Punjab Mr Zahid Hussain gave presentation on recent projects and technological advancements related to environment Punjab while Dr Sana Ilyas from TIIAME, Uzbekistan and Dr Pashupati Chaudhary from ADPC, Thailand delivered their lectures on the topics of wetland ecosystem and their significance and restoring agro-ecosystem: principles and practices from the South Asia etc.

In which online quiz and poster competitions were also held during webinar.
The aim of the webinar to create awareness among students and public regarding promote of environmental protection.

Related Topics

Lahore World Thailand Punjab Uzbekistan University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Asia

Recent Stories

Sindh govt to present budget for FY2021-22 today

5 minutes ago

Interior Minister visits Safe City Headquarters

8 minutes ago

Putin-Biden Negotiations Set to Last Almost Five H ..

8 minutes ago

Above normal rainfall during monsoon season expect ..

13 minutes ago

Chinese Virologist Dismisses Idea of COVID-19 Esca ..

13 minutes ago

US-Russia relations at 'impasse' ahead of summit: ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.