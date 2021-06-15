UVAS holds webinar on World Environment day

The Society for Conservation of Environment and Nature (SCEN) of the Department of Environmental Sciences arranged an online webinar in connection with World Environment Day with the theme of “Ecosystem Restoration” here in the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Tuesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th April, 2021) The Society for Conservation of Environment and Nature (SCEN) of the Department of Environmental Sciences arranged an online webinar in connection with World Environment Day with the theme of “Ecosystem Restoration” here in the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Tuesday.



UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the inaugural session of the webinar while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Chairman Department of Environmental Sciences Dr Saif-ur-Rehman Kashif and a number of students and faculty members present physically and professional from different countries of the world attended through video link.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that future prosperity can only be secured by the necessary balance between development and nature conservation.



Secretary Environment Punjab Mr Zahid Hussain gave presentation on recent projects and technological advancements related to environment Punjab while Dr Sana Ilyas from TIIAME, Uzbekistan and Dr Pashupati Chaudhary from ADPC, Thailand delivered their lectures on the topics of wetland ecosystem and their significance and restoring agro-ecosystem: principles and practices from the South Asia etc.

In which online quiz and poster competitions were also held during webinar.

The aim of the webinar to create awareness among students and public regarding promote of environmental protection.