UVAS Holds Workshop On ‘Whole Genome Variant Calling @ Linux-An Introduction’

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 03:54 PM

The Institute of Biochemistry & Biotechnology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised a day-long “National Workshop on Whole Genome Variant Calling @ Linux-An introduction” on Wednesday in City Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th January, 2022) The Institute of Biochemistry & Biotechnology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised a day-long "National Workshop on Whole Genome Variant Calling @ Linux-An introduction" on Wednesday in City Campus.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the inaugural session of the workshop while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Founder Decode Genomics Dr Rashid Saif as resource person, Associate Prof Dr Muhammad Waseem, Dr Muhammad Tayyab and a number of students, teachers, researchers and professionals from public & private sector institutions/organizations all over the country were present.


While addressing the audience, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that with the passage of time genome proved its importance as a tool through intervention for the benefit of human medicine. He said that such trainings are necessary to learn about theoretical knowledge as well as innovative practical knowledge related to the field.

He said that it is direly needed to learn about such techniques to curb the emerging issues and this workshop will be beneficial for postgraduate students. He also lauded the organizers for arranging this workshop on informative topic.


Prof Dr Masood Rabbani advised the training participants to spread this knowledge they learnt during this workshop among other professionals. He said that UVAS is focusing on imparting practical knowledge to students so that they can excel in their field.


The objectives of the training were to better understand the latest trends in molecular genetics and bioinformatics, to update the participants with the use of Linux for big genomic datasets and promote awareness and importance of link between biological problems and bioinformatics tools etc.

Whole Genome Variant Calling using Linux will untangle the mysteries of researchers and students who stand alone on the boundaries of molecular genetics and bioinformatics. They will come to know why life sciences researchers direly need computation skills, which type of biological data computation tools will apply on specific datasets and how Linux computes multi-omics data in a jiffy.

It is high time to embrace and understand the evolving fields of bioinformatics, computational biology and genomic data science and how this understanding is helpful to circumvent modern biology problems on the genomic level using the powerful tool Linux.

