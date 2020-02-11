UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UVAS Holdscapacity Building Training Workshop Ofostrich Farmers At Ravi Campus Pattoki

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:04 PM

UVAS holdscapacity building training workshop ofostrich farmers at Ravi Campus Pattoki

TheDepartment of Poultry Production of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration withLivestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab organised a“Capacity Building Training Workshop of Register Ostrich Farmers of Punjab here in Ravi Campus Pattokion Tuesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th February, 2020) TheDepartment of Poultry Production of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration withLivestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab organised a“Capacity Building Training Workshop of Register Ostrich Farmers of Punjab here in Ravi Campus Pattokion Tuesday.

Additional Secretary (Technical) Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab DrIqbalShahidchaired the workshop and sought suggestion, issues & challenges an technical output from ostrich farmers for the uplift of ostrich farming in Punjab while UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani,Chairman Department of Poultry Production Prof DrAtharMahmood,Project Director DrTalhaSajjadYazdani and a large number of registeredostrich farmers from different districts of all over the Punjab were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Livestock said thatit is direly needed to create awareness among general public regarding the nutritional value of ostrich meat for the benefit of human body. He said Livestock Department disease diagnostics laboratories and staff are actively working and provide all maximum veterinary services of treatment for the facilitation of ostrich farming community in 36 different districts of Punjab. He assured that Livestock Department will provide its full support for the profitability of ostrich farming community.
Prof DrMasoodRabbani said that in future it is expected that meat export will open with China which will rapidly boost the ostrich farming in Pakistan and its farming community will get maximum benefits.

He said UVAS will impart best training practices to professional staff of Livestock Department for their capacity building. He said UVAS University Diagnostics Lab UDL and Livestock Department diagnostics labs jointly providing disease diagnostics facilities to stakeholders for the welfare of their animals and maximum peoples getting benefits from UVAS labs. He said we need to explore alternative agriculture products for making of ostrich feed formulation to reduce the cost of farmers.He said collective efforts are required to curb all issues and challenges.
An open discussion was held all the farmers put forward various suggestions for the uplift of ostrich farming in Punjab. They recommended that Livestock Department should start the health monitoring system especially for those private organizations who import ostrich chicks and selling in Punjab. They called health experts must recommend to their cardiac patients to eat ostrich meat regularlybecause it has less cholesterol. They also suggested to initiated mass print, electronic and social media campaign regarding the nutritional value of ostrich meat to attract the maximum peoples and boost ostrich farming.
During training workshop expertsDrTalhaSajjaddelivered alecture to farmers onostrich bird its meat and economical appraisal of ostrich farming, benefits of ostrich products, quality of chicks, housing &space requirement and temperature requirement for brooding while DrShabbirShaheen from UVAS delivered his informative lecture on ostrich disease, cause, symptoms, prevention, diagnose and health management etc. Later all the ostrich farmers visited modal ostrich of UVAS.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Import Punjab China Social Media Agriculture University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences All From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Victory Team seeks title in UIM-ABP Aquabike World ..

6 minutes ago

Dehli police hit female students of Jamia Millia o ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan refuses IMF’s demand of increase in pow ..

30 minutes ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University marks 'Int'l day of ..

3 minutes ago

17th edition of PCB Podcast out now

38 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Pakistan Maritime Security Agenc ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.