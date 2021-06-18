UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UVAS Initiates Vets’ Continued Professional Development (CPD) Training: 1st Hallmark Certification In South Asia

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:01 PM

UVAS initiates Vets’ continued professional development (CPD) training: 1st hallmark certification in South Asia

The Faculty of Biosciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore initiated continued professional development (CPD) training and certification of veterinarians under the supervision of the Royal Veterinary Collage, University of London (UK)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th April, 2021) The Faculty of Biosciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore initiated continued professional development (CPD) training and certification of veterinarians under the supervision of the Royal Veterinary Collage, University of London (UK).


Seven UVAS faculty members completed this 6-month rigorous online training of Post Graduate Certification in Higher Education Learning and Teaching (HELT) under the supervision of Royal Veterinary Collage, UK, and this certification is first of its kind in South Asia.


Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid presided over the certificate-awarding ceremony and distributed certificates among the seven faculty members who completed their training and five RVC qualified tutors at the UVAS City Campus on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Chairperson Department of Anatomy and Histology Prof Dr Hafsa Zenab and faculty members were present.


Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid said that PHEC is willing to provide its full support to UVAS for such trainings. He lauded UVAS for arranging such a useful training programme for skills enhancement and professional development of its faculty.

He said that PHEC also provides ample opportunities of learning, networking and research by conducting various short training programmers for universities professionals and vice-chancellors.

He said it is direly needed to strengthen our education system by adopting innovative teaching methodologies to cope up the challenges.

He urged the faculty members to do problem-solving research.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad spoke about various development projects, national and international linkages and UVAS achievements.

He said that recently UVAS won six competitive research grants from the PHEC. He said that UVAS has been ranked in Times Higher Education World University Ranking and QS Top 16 University Ranking.


Prof Nasim appreciated the volunteer services of Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub and his team during COVID-19 and said that UVAS is contributing to the best of its capabilities to the efforts of the government in the fight against coronavirus.

He acknowledged the support of PHEC for conducting professional development trainings.
Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said that UVAS is the leading institution for providing veterinary education in Pakistan and regularly updates its curriculum according to the modern day needs.

Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman said that this certification programme is first of its kind in South Asia and is highly appreciated by the Royal Veterinary Collage. Prof Dr Hafsa Zenab spoke about the objectives of the training programme. The training focused on Veterinary Basic Sciences, Pharmaceutical Sciences and Nutrition Sciences.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Education Punjab London United Kingdom University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences HEC Post From Government Best Top Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New Leaks Predict Futuristic Curve Design in Upcom ..

13 minutes ago

KP govt presents Rs1.118 trillion budget for next ..

15 minutes ago

Lebanese Security Chief Met With Head of Russia's ..

15 minutes ago

Italian trade union member killed by truck during ..

15 minutes ago

Big haul of timber stolen from Sheikh Baddin Natio ..

15 minutes ago

HEC launches e-courses on its policies regarding s ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.