UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UVAS Ink MoU With ASSITEJ Pakistan To Co-host 3rd International Next Generation Programme Linked With UVAS Spring Festival 2020

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 05:12 PM

UVAS ink MoU with ASSITEJ Pakistan to co-host 3rd international next generation programme linked with UVAS Spring Festival 2020

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) and ASSITEJ Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding to co-host 3rd international next generation program linked with 10th UVAS Spring Festival 2020.The dates of the programme are 24th March to 4th April, 2020

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th December, 2019) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) and ASSITEJ Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding toco-host 3rd international next generation programme linked with 10th UVAS Spring Festival 2020.The dates of the program are 24th March to 4th April, 2020.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and President ASSITEJ PakistanMrShoaibIqbalsigned the MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus Lahore. Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, UVAS Senior Tutor Associate Prof Dr Ali RazaAwan, Director ORIC DrFarhanJameel and UVAS faculty members and official fromASSITEJ Pakistan were present.

While addressing the MoU ceremony Prof DrMasoodRabbanisaid that such activities are necessary for the capacity building of students and UVAS always encourage to conduct such activities.

According toMoU,12 to 15 performing artists from different countries of worldand 10 from Pakistan will participate and during their visits they will share their skills and experiences with students regarding cultural & entrepreneurship.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore March April University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences 2020 From Share

Recent Stories

60th Syndicate Meeting held at UVAS

4 minutes ago

COAS Gen Bajwa will retire automatically if requir ..

16 minutes ago

16 December: Masood urges Christian leaders to rai ..

17 minutes ago

16th Annual Fulbright Alumni Conference Celebrates ..

37 minutes ago

Women’s cycling in UAE set for a boost as Dubai ..

57 minutes ago

OIC Calls for Combating Counterfeit Drugs and Prom ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.