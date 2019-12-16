UVAS ink MoU with ASSITEJ Pakistan to co-host 3rd international next generation programme linked with UVAS Spring Festival 2020

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) and ASSITEJ Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding to co-host 3rd international next generation program linked with 10th UVAS Spring Festival 2020.The dates of the programme are 24th March to 4th April, 2020

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th December, 2019) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) and ASSITEJ Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding toco-host 3rd international next generation programme linked with 10th UVAS Spring Festival 2020.The dates of the program are 24th March to 4th April, 2020.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and President ASSITEJ PakistanMrShoaibIqbalsigned the MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus Lahore. Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, UVAS Senior Tutor Associate Prof Dr Ali RazaAwan, Director ORIC DrFarhanJameel and UVAS faculty members and official fromASSITEJ Pakistan were present.

While addressing the MoU ceremony Prof DrMasoodRabbanisaid that such activities are necessary for the capacity building of students and UVAS always encourage to conduct such activities.

According toMoU,12 to 15 performing artists from different countries of worldand 10 from Pakistan will participate and during their visits they will share their skills and experiences with students regarding cultural & entrepreneurship.