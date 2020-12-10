UrduPoint.com
UVAS Ink MoU With U.M. Enterprises Karachi For “Collaborative Research And Development Activities”

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:49 PM

UVAS ink MoU with U.M. Enterprises Karachi for “Collaborative Research and Development Activities”

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore andU.M. Enterprises Karachi (Diagnostics & Animal Health)signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for “Collaborative Research and Development Activities” in the field of Animal Reproduction

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore andU.M. Enterprises Karachi (Diagnostics & Animal Health)signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for “Collaborative Research and Development Activities” in the field of Animal Reproduction.

Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad (S.I) and Manager Sales and Services North PakistanU.M. Enterprises Karachi (Diagnostics Division)MrAhmad MasoodQureshisigned the MoU in the ceremony held at the UVAS City Campus on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof DrNasim Ahmad said that UVAS is always focusing on the promotion of academia and industry linkages for the uplift of livestock sector to enhance milk and meat production in the country.A number of participants including Chairman Department of TheriogenologyDrAmjadRiaz, DrRizwanYousaf and official from U.M.

Enterprises attended.

According to the MOU, the collaborators will provide access to their labs, equipment and farm animals for the research development activities. The U.M. Enterprises, Karachi will provide the necessary equipmentand lab facility to conducting ELISA and other required tests. The U.M will train the students of UVAS in the field of diagnostic testing of their available kits.

UVAS will provide consultancy for reproductive management and ultrasound services to the U.M Enterprises clients during the project. Both collaborators would jointly explore, initiate R&D projects/activities related to the areas of Animal Reproduction or other mutual interest and prepare the research proposals for submission to the national funding agencies for the allotment of necessary funds. Both parties wouldjointly organize seminars, workshops, training courses at either of the campuses.

