UVAS inkedMoUto explore potential ofKPK indigenous cross-breed ruminants

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Market and Employment Project (MEP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the potential of indigenous cross-breed ruminants of Mohmand and Bajaur districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Market and Employment Project (MEP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the potential of indigenous cross-breed ruminants of Mohmand and Bajaur districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad (S.I) and Chairman Department of Meat Science and Technology Dr Muhammad Hayat Jaspal and MEP Team LeaderNadeemBukharisigned the MoU in a ceremony held at UVAS City Campus Lahore.According to the MOU, UVASwill provide services for the assessment of meat quality standards of the indigenous cross-breed ruminants (sheep and goat)of Mohmand and Bajaur.