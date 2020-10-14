UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UVAS InkedMoUto Explore Potential OfKPK Indigenous Cross-breed Ruminants

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:15 PM

UVAS inkedMoUto explore potential ofKPK indigenous cross-breed ruminants

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Market and Employment Project (MEP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the potential of indigenous cross-breed ruminants of Mohmand and Bajaur districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Market and Employment Project (MEP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the potential of indigenous cross-breed ruminants of Mohmand and Bajaur districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad (S.I) and Chairman Department of Meat Science and Technology Dr Muhammad Hayat Jaspal and MEP Team LeaderNadeemBukharisigned the MoU in a ceremony held at UVAS City Campus Lahore.According to the MOU, UVASwill provide services for the assessment of meat quality standards of the indigenous cross-breed ruminants (sheep and goat)of Mohmand and Bajaur.

Related Topics

Lahore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Market Employment

Recent Stories

Peace at the cost of Kashmiris’ lives and aspira ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces slew of community s ..

9 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,431 new COVID-19 cases, 1,652 reco ..

1 hour ago

OPPO F17 Pro’s latest ad starring the dynamic du ..

1 hour ago

Azerbaijani Leader Says Turkey Should Be at Karaba ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways retrieved 180.754 acre land duri ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.