UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UVAS InkMoU WithKoldCollage To Cooperate In Developmentof Dairy Production

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 04:22 PM

UVAS inkMoU withKoldCollage to cooperate in developmentof Dairy Production

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and an institute inDenmark named Kold Collagesigned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) todevelop cooperation in the fields of Dairy Production, Dairy Farm Care, Dairy Processing, Milk Value addition and support services etc

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and an institute inDenmark named Kold Collagesigned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) todevelop cooperation in the fields of Dairy Production, Dairy Farm Care, Dairy Processing, Milk Value addition and support services etc.
Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad (S.I) and Head of International Kold Collage MrSorenDehnsigned the MoU in the virtual MoU-signing ceremony held at the UVAS City Campus.

This initiative was arranged by Ambassador of Pakistan in Denmark Mr Ahmad Farooq. A number of participants including Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani, Dean Faculty of Bioscience Prof DrHabib-ur-Rehman and Dr Muhammad Junaidjoined through video link.


Speaking on the occasion, Prof DrNasim Ahmad spoke on the modes of collaboration which includes but not the limited to exchange of visits of students, faculty, trainees and progressive farmers technical assistance in curriculum revision and distance learning by using modern knowledge.
Both the parties agreed to cooperate in the field of vocational education, exchange programs of faculty, students and trainees; training of veterinary and dairy students/ veterinary extension services, distance learning programs, designing of need based curriculum as well as cooperation within the development of vocational education.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Exchange Education Denmark University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences

Recent Stories

E-Commerce sales to rise to Dh100b by 2022

6 minutes ago

Rashid Latif sacked from PTV Sports along with sev ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council receives Italy manager Mancin ..

41 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,260 new COVID-19 cases, 584 recove ..

41 minutes ago

Woman official accuses KEMU VC of sexual harassmen ..

1 hour ago

China strengthens establishment of primary-level f ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.