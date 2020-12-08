UVAS inkMoU withKoldCollage to cooperate in developmentof Dairy Production

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and an institute inDenmark named Kold Collagesigned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) todevelop cooperation in the fields of Dairy Production, Dairy Farm Care, Dairy Processing, Milk Value addition and support services etc

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and an institute inDenmark named Kold Collagesigned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) todevelop cooperation in the fields of Dairy Production, Dairy Farm Care, Dairy Processing, Milk Value addition and support services etc.

Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad (S.I) and Head of International Kold Collage MrSorenDehnsigned the MoU in the virtual MoU-signing ceremony held at the UVAS City Campus.

This initiative was arranged by Ambassador of Pakistan in Denmark Mr Ahmad Farooq. A number of participants including Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani, Dean Faculty of Bioscience Prof DrHabib-ur-Rehman and Dr Muhammad Junaidjoined through video link.



Speaking on the occasion, Prof DrNasim Ahmad spoke on the modes of collaboration which includes but not the limited to exchange of visits of students, faculty, trainees and progressive farmers technical assistance in curriculum revision and distance learning by using modern knowledge.

Both the parties agreed to cooperate in the field of vocational education, exchange programs of faculty, students and trainees; training of veterinary and dairy students/ veterinary extension services, distance learning programs, designing of need based curriculum as well as cooperation within the development of vocational education.