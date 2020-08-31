UrduPoint.com
UVAS Inks Agreement To Improve Small Farmers' Livelihood

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 06:00 PM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Dairy Beef Project (DBF) Monday signed a commitment of collaboration with the Livestock and Dairy Development Board (LDDB) of the Ministry of Food Security and Research to improve the livelihood of smallholder farming households in Punjab and Sindh provinces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Dairy Beef Project (DBF) Monday signed a commitment of collaboration with the Livestock and Dairy Development Board (LDDB) of the Ministry of Food Security and Research to improve the livelihood of smallholder farming households in Punjab and Sindh provinces.

According to a spokesperson, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and LDDB Chief Executive Officer Dr M Fatah-Ullah Khan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) while Dr Hassan Mahmood Warraich and Project Leader Dairy-Beef Project from University of Melbourne (UoM) Australia Dr David Mcgill attended the ceremony from Australia through video link.

The Dairy Beef Project is a collaboration between the UVAS and the University of Melbourne Australia, supported by the Australian Centre for International Agriculture Research (ACIAR), working for improvement in the livelihood of small farmers.

The spokesperson said that the purpose of the agreement was to extend collaboration to raise the smallholder farm production and profit through bridging the gaps in farm advisory services and beef value chain.

The MoU would particularly serve to build the capacity of smallholder farmers to improve the male calves rearing, on-farm meat production and livelihoods of farming families, he said and added that both the organisations would jointly generate strategies for sustainable development of livestock, particularly beef industry. Both parties would develop SME entrepreneurship business models to improve dairy and meat production and linkages to markets.

Addressing the pact signing ceremony, UVAS VC Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad advised the representatives of Dairy Beef Project to develop a mobile application/extension material to share success stories of the project with academicians and farming community.

LDDB CEO Dr M Fatah-Ullah said that the collaboration would be very beneficial for both organisations and livestock farming community could get maximum benefit from the joint venture.

Project Manager Dairy Beef Project Ms Humera Iqbal spoke about the objectives and background of the commitment of collaboration.

