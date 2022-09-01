UVAS inks MoU with Alliance FranÃ§aise of Lahore (AFL) and holds certificates distribution ceremony for successful candidates

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Alliance FranÃ§aise of Lahore (AFL) signed a memorandum of understanding and agreed to confirm the MoU renewal of a branch of AFL on UVAS campus to offer French language courses and scientific information about France and the French Universities for higher education studies for UVAS students

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and President Alliance Française of Lahore Mr Shaukat Hassan signed the MoU in a ceremony held at UVAS City Campus on Wednesday.

Meanwhile certificate distribution ceremony was also held. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad along with French delegation distributed certificates among 58 students who recently passed French language course (DELF A1 and DELF A2) examinations.

Director Ms Gaelle Le Breton, Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Muhammad Imran Rashid and officials from AFL were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad spoke about UVAS campuses, strength of students & faculty, academic and research activities.

He said UVAS always play a vital role not only imparting veterinary education even providing its service during natural disaster like flood and earthquakes. Ms Gaelle Le Breton said that we are providing opportunities of learning French language to Pakistani students. She said our motive is to promote French language in Pakistan. Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf spoke about the background and objectives of French course.

Under the MoU, AFL will assist in making the branch the standard reference for French language in UVAS by regularly updating teaching materials, AFL and UVAS agree on providing and maintaining the teaching material for the Resource Centre and for the classroom each year. The Director of the AFL will be the in-charge of coordination and communication between the two institutions. AFL will also assist UVAS in the training of the tutor. UVAS will provide a specific space for the exclusive use of the branch AFL (Main Campus). UVAS will allow AFL to teach French language and to charge the registration fees in their premises at a very affordable cost for the UVAS students.