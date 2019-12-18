UrduPoint.com
UVAS Inks MoU With ASSITEJ Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 11:36 PM



The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) and ASSITEJ Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the third international next generation programme linked with the 10th UVAS Spring Festival 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) and ASSITEJ Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the third international next generation programme linked with the 10th UVAS Spring Festival 2020.

The dates of the programme are March 24 to April 04, 2020.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and President ASSITEJ Pakistan Shoaib Iqbal signed the MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus Lahore.

Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, UVAS Senior Tutor Associate Prof Dr Ali RazaAwan, Director ORIC Dr Farhan Jameel and UVAS faculty members and official from ASSITEJ Pakistan were present.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said such activities were necessary for the capacity building of students and the UVAS always encouraged to conduct such activities.

According to the MoU, 12 to 15 performing artists from different countries of world and 10 from Pakistan will participate and during their visits they will share their skills and experiences with students regarding cultural and entrepreneurship.

