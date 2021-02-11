UrduPoint.com
UVAS Inks MoU With Chauhdary Poultry Services To Promote Education, Training & Research For Professional Capacity Building Of Students

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:57 PM

UVAS inks MoU with Chauhdary Poultry Services to promote education, training & research for professional capacity building of students

The Department of Poultry Production of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Chauhdary Poultry Services (CPS) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote education, training and research for the capacity building of students

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021) The Department of Poultry Production of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Chauhdary Poultry Services (CPS) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote education, training and research for the capacity building of students.
Department of Poultry Production Chairman Prof Dr Athar Mahmood from UVAS and CPS Chief Executive Officer Hafiz Usama Farooq from the Chauhdary Poultry Services signed the MoU in a ceremony held at the Ravi Campus, Pattoki. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique and faculty members of UVAS and CPS officials were present.

Under the MOU, the CPS will provide services to the undergraduate and postgraduate students in terms of paid internships leading to jobs and provision of day old chicks and feed for conducting research projects at UVAS. The CPS will also financially support technical trainings, workshops and national and international conferences organized by the Department of Poultry Production. The UVAS will allow the CPS utilization of its facilities including labs, lecture rooms and model farms.

The experts from both organizations will train the interested farmers and students. UVAS will provide training and technical sessions for the employees of CPS and interested farmers. UVAS will also provide certification and examination facilities for the participants of training.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor stressed on collaboration with private poultry sector for field orientation and capacity building of students. He also stressed on strict compliance of precautionary measures against corona pandemic.

Earlier Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad various departments of Ravi Campus including Central Laboratory Complex, Clinical Centrum, Training Centre for Biologics Production and Foreign Faculty Hostels. He reviewed the installation of state-of-the art equipment, facilities and construction work on Training Centre for Biologics. He directed the Project Director of Building and Works to complete the remaining construction work at the earliest. The VC also planted a sapling in the Poultry Farm.

