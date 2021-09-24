UVAS inks MoU with MCL for Vaccine Social Mobilization Internship Programme, promotion of culture, literature & language

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and City of Literature signed a memorandum of understanding for Vaccine Social Mobilization Internship Programme and promotion of culture, literature and language of Lahore on Friday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th September, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and City of Literature signed a memorandum of understanding for Vaccine Social Mobilization Internship Programme and promotion of culture, literature and language of Lahore on Friday.



UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (S.I) and MCL Administrator/Lahore Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Usman signed the MoU in a ceremony held at Alhamra Hall. Minister for Health Punjab Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Minister of Punjab for Youth affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Vice-chancellors/Rectors from different universities were present.



According to the MOU, UVAS students will actively participate in the Lahore Gets Vaccinated six-week Internship Programme, which is an initiative of the Commissioner Lahore Division.

Sixty UVAS students will work under the supervision of UVAS Principal Students Affair, Senior Tutor Office and Dr Hammad Saleem.

The students will avail opportunities of working along with different government departments for social mobilization and skill & communication training workshop. The students will create awareness among the general public at their doorsteps about the benefits of vaccine to save their lives from deadly corona virus with the motive of save Lahore.

The students will get three-day training at Alhamra before the launch of Vaccine Social Mobilization Internship Programme. Twenty-two other universities are also participating in this programme.

In the City of Literature programme, seminars, sessions and summits will be arranged to promote culture, literature and language of Lahore.