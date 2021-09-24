UrduPoint.com

UVAS Inks MoU With MCL For Vaccine Social Mobilization Internship Programme, Promotion Of Culture, Literature & Language

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

UVAS inks MoU with MCL for Vaccine Social Mobilization Internship Programme, promotion of culture, literature & language

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and City of Literature signed a memorandum of understanding for Vaccine Social Mobilization Internship Programme and promotion of culture, literature and language of Lahore on Friday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th September, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and City of Literature signed a memorandum of understanding for Vaccine Social Mobilization Internship Programme and promotion of culture, literature and language of Lahore on Friday.


UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (S.I) and MCL Administrator/Lahore Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Usman signed the MoU in a ceremony held at Alhamra Hall. Minister for Health Punjab Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Minister of Punjab for Youth affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Vice-chancellors/Rectors from different universities were present.


According to the MOU, UVAS students will actively participate in the Lahore Gets Vaccinated six-week Internship Programme, which is an initiative of the Commissioner Lahore Division.

Sixty UVAS students will work under the supervision of UVAS Principal Students Affair, Senior Tutor Office and Dr Hammad Saleem.

The students will avail opportunities of working along with different government departments for social mobilization and skill & communication training workshop. The students will create awareness among the general public at their doorsteps about the benefits of vaccine to save their lives from deadly corona virus with the motive of save Lahore.

The students will get three-day training at Alhamra before the launch of Vaccine Social Mobilization Internship Programme. Twenty-two other universities are also participating in this programme.
In the City of Literature programme, seminars, sessions and summits will be arranged to promote culture, literature and language of Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Sports Punjab Rashid University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

2 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

2 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

2 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

2 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

2 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.