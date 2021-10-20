UVAS inks MoU with Poulta to promote advancements & digitalization in Poultry Industry

The Department of Poultry Production of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and POULTA INC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote advancements & digitalization in Poultry Industry

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021) The Department of Poultry Production of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and POULTA INC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote advancements & digitalization in Poultry Industry.



UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (S.I) and Department of Poultry Production Chairman Prof Dr Athar Mahmood from UVAS and Chief Executive Officer & Founder Ali Murtaza Solangi and General Manager Global Sales & Marketing Ms Khushbakht Ashraf from POULTA signed the MoU in a ceremony held at the Ravi Campus, Pattoki.

Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique, Dean faculty of Fisheries and Wildlife Prof Dr Noor Khan and many faculty members of UVAS and POULTA officials were present.



Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that it is direly needed to create awareness among public regarding misconceptions about poultry feed, meat and eggs. He said that poultry meat is a cheap source of protein and important for human health.

He said that poultry sector is flourishing by using the latest technologies and innovation. He said that the UVAS’s Department of Poultry Production is working closely with poultry industry especially to curb different disease-related issues.

He said this cooperation would be beneficial for both parties.

Earlier, Prof Dr Athar Mahmood spoke about the five-year plan of the Department of Poultry Production and its recently launched poultry advisory services for the guidance of poultry farmers.

Ms Khushbakht Ashraf spoke about the working, mission and objectives of POULTA INC.

Under the MOU, the UVAS and POULTA INC will join hands to fill gaps between the industry & academia for advancements in eggs and chicken industries by using higher-level research & development techniques.

Both the organisations will help industry people to transform traditional poultry industry with digitized and scientifically-predictable poultry farming by introducing and training modern/smart poultry farming at a national and global level.



The aim is to make poultry products safe, healthy, accessible, affordable and bring sustainable economic growth worldwide. POULTA will provide services to the undergraduate and postgraduate students in terms of paid internships leading to jobs and provision of day old chicks and feed, etc, for conducting research projects at UVAS.

UVAS will allow utilization of the facilities like labs, lecture rooms and model farms.

Later, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited various departments of Ravi Campus including Clinical Centrum, Training Centre for Biologics Production and Students hostels.

He reviewed installation of state-of-the-art equipment, facilities and construction work on Training Centre for Biologics. He directed the Project Director of Building and Works Mr Shahnawaz Bukhari to complete the remaining work at the earliest.