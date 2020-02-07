UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UVAS Inks MoU Withlaw Centre

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 05:12 PM

UVAS inks MoU withlaw centre

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) and Pakistan Centre for Lawand Society (PCLS) signed a memorandum of understanding tocollaborate in dealing with issues affecting civil society in Pakistan such as water crisis, respect and security of people and improvement in cultural heritage and governance

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) and Pakistan Centre for Lawand Society (PCLS) signed a memorandum of understanding tocollaborate in dealing with issues affecting civil society in Pakistan such as water crisis, respect and security of people and improvement in cultural heritage and governance.
Dean Faculty of Bioscience Prof DrHabib-ur-Rehman and Barrister Ms Nudra Abdul-Majeed signed the MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus Lahore.

Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani and UVAS faculty and administrative staff members and official from PCLS were present.
Speaking on the occasion, Ms Nudra Abdul-Majeed said that purpose of the agreement was to jointly arrange seminars and workshops to engage civil society.

She showed keen interest inuniversity employee rights, water saving, animal welfare to stop killing stray dogs and curb burden on draught animals. Prof Habibtalked about saving of water especially in vehicle service stations by adopting the latest techniques of recycling of water.

Prof Aneela said that it is direly needed to bring change in the society through our positive behavior.
According to the MOU, both parties will arrange workshops, seminars andsymposia and UVAS will provide drafting policy guidelines/rules to facilitate services.

Developing local and cultural heritage facilities and activities to raise the profile of UVAS campuses and improve their engagement with civilsociety will be the core areas of this agreement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Business Water Civil Society Vehicle University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Agreement Employment

Recent Stories

Closing Ceremony Of 3Rd Pakistan Navy Internationa ..

5 seconds ago

FNC to participate in APU emergency meeting

1 minute ago

Pakistan aim to finish ICC U19 Cricket World Cup o ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Will Not Stand For Inhumane Detention of It ..

5 minutes ago

Two drug pushers held in Sialkot

5 minutes ago

Russia, Mexico Have Good Prospects for Developing ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.