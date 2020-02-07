UVAS inks MoU withlaw centre

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) and Pakistan Centre for Lawand Society (PCLS) signed a memorandum of understanding tocollaborate in dealing with issues affecting civil society in Pakistan such as water crisis, respect and security of people and improvement in cultural heritage and governance

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) and Pakistan Centre for Lawand Society (PCLS) signed a memorandum of understanding tocollaborate in dealing with issues affecting civil society in Pakistan such as water crisis, respect and security of people and improvement in cultural heritage and governance.

Dean Faculty of Bioscience Prof DrHabib-ur-Rehman and Barrister Ms Nudra Abdul-Majeed signed the MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus Lahore.

Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani and UVAS faculty and administrative staff members and official from PCLS were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Nudra Abdul-Majeed said that purpose of the agreement was to jointly arrange seminars and workshops to engage civil society.

She showed keen interest inuniversity employee rights, water saving, animal welfare to stop killing stray dogs and curb burden on draught animals. Prof Habibtalked about saving of water especially in vehicle service stations by adopting the latest techniques of recycling of water.

Prof Aneela said that it is direly needed to bring change in the society through our positive behavior.

According to the MOU, both parties will arrange workshops, seminars andsymposia and UVAS will provide drafting policy guidelines/rules to facilitate services.

Developing local and cultural heritage facilities and activities to raise the profile of UVAS campuses and improve their engagement with civilsociety will be the core areas of this agreement.