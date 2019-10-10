UVAS inksMoU with Brooke Pakistanto collaborate on general equine veterinary training, demonstration and welfare

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahoreand the Brooke Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding tocollaborate ongeneral equine veterinary training and demonstration on issues related to working equine welfare, OIE standards, preventative measures, one health and evidence generation regarding equine welfare and zoonotic problems, anti-microbial resistance

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahoreand the Brooke Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding tocollaborate ongeneral equine veterinary training and demonstration on issues related to working equine welfare, OIE standards, preventative measures, one health and evidence generation regarding equine welfare and zoonotic problems, anti-microbial resistance.

Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha (SI) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Farooq Maliksigned the MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus on Thursdaywhile Pro Vice-ChancellorProf DrMasoodRabbani, Prof DrAneelaZameerDurrani,JawaidGondal Programme Manger Brooke Pakistan, UVAS faculty member and officials from Brooke were present.

Speaking on the occasion,Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha said that animals is the source of livelihood of poor livestock farming community and thisMoU is very important not only for animal welfare even for the beneficial of poor farming community. He said UVAS have disease diagnostics state-of-the-art laboratories facilities and through this collaboration both parties will working together and identified the areas of research even shared theirs knowledge and experience with each other. Prof DrAneelaZameerDurrani spoke about the objectives of the MoU. She said that aim of this agreement was to impart practical training of students regarding treatment of equine, community development and animal welfare along with curriculum development in the same areas.

JawaidGondalhighlighted recent activities with reference to community development, animal welfare, policy and legal reforms in the light of SDG`s.

According to the MoU, Brooke will provide its expertise related to equine handling and behavior expertise, animal welfare science, pain recognition, adult learning techniques-especially practical/clinical skills and approach to animal health mentoring. Brooke will provide professional development training for staff and students, review curriculum for equine health and welfare topics. Brooke will also facilitate regarding inter-professional working with para-vets, possible internship opportunities, joint research projects for students as per Brooke policy and would participates in events like world animal day, veterinary day exhibition and first-aid camps for equines at animal fairs at UVAS. Both parties willconduct one health symposium and awareness campaign among community and identify veterinary issues.

The University will facilitate inarranging meetings, seminars, trainings and workshops etc.UVAS will adopt OIE standards equine welfare chapter as a part of syllabus and Brooke equine veterinary manual as reference book. UVAS will also adopt animal health mentoring framework (AHMF) and farriery mentoring frame work (FMF) as clinical competency skills improvement tools in practical classes held at Department Clinical Medicine Surgery (CMS).