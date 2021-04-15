UVAS inksMoU with Dairylac to train officials, farmers

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Dairylac (Private) Limited Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to train the company staff and progressive registered farmers to enhance their professional capacity

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th April, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Dairylac (Private) Limited Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to train the company staff and progressive registered farmers to enhance their professional capacity.

Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad (S.I) and Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization DrFarhanJamil from UVAS and DairylacChief Executive Officer MrNaushirwan Merchant and Director Muhammad Irshadsigned the MoU in a ceremony held at the UVAS City Campus. Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani, Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof DrHabib-ur-Rehman, Director Veterinary Academy Dr Muhammad Ikram, Registrar Sajjadhayder,UVAS faculty members and Dairylacofficials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof DrNasim Ahmad said that UVAS is focusing on the promotion of industry and academic collaboration for the development livestock sector.

He said that feedlot fatting and animal nutrition has great potential to boost sector. He spoke about UVAS facilities and short-term trainings.MrNaushirwan Merchant said that Dairylac is focusing on research and training of staff as they are key wayto bring enormous results in field.

Under the MOU,both the organisations will work jointly to conduct training activities for all employees and farmers to enhance their knowledge and skills in technical as well professional development.UVAS will provide all the facilities (training rooms, laboratories, libraries, trainers, logistics for exposure visits, supporting staff, etc. Dairylac will identify training need assessment keeping in view the demands and needs of the company to enhance the capacity and skills with consultation of UVAS.