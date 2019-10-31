UVAS International Conference on “Food Safety through Parasite Control”(PARACON-2019)to be on 6thNovember

The Department of Parasitology of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration withPakistan Society of Parasitologyis arrangingInternationalConference on “Food Safety through Parasite Control” (PARACON-2019) scheduledon 6thNovember at UVAS City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st October, 2019) The Department of Parasitology of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration withPakistan Society of Parasitologyis arrangingInternationalConference on “Food Safety through Parasite Control” (PARACON-2019) scheduledon 6thNovember at UVAS City Campus Lahore.

Renownedveterinary & medical practitioners, Parasitologists,scholars, researchers, academicians andexperts from different countries, includingUSA, UK, Iran,Tunisia and all over Pakistan will be participating in the (PARACON-19).

The conference willbring together veterinary & medical practitioners, Parasitologists,researchers, academia, post graduate students and professionals regarding“Food Safety through Parasite Control” withthe latest research, sharing ideas and innovative knowledge.

Various scientific sessions consisting of thought-provoking keynote and plenary lectures, oral and poster presentations will feature the event.

Theme of the conference will cover all the major areas related to diagnostics, chemoprophylaxis, anti-parasitic and vaccines of parasites, zoonotic parasitic diseases and vector borne disease, role of veterinarians under one-health concept epidemiology and integrated pest management etc.