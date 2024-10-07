Open Menu

UVAS Int'l Parasitology Conference “PARACON-24” On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 06:31 PM

UVAS Int'l parasitology conference “PARACON-24” on Wednesday

The Department of Parasitology of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Society of Parasitology and Higher Education Commission (HEC) is organizing a two-day International Parasitology Conference titled

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Department of Parasitology of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Society of Parasitology and Higher Education Commission (HEC) is organizing a two-day International Parasitology Conference titled

“Tackling Food Security Challenges” on October 9 at UVAS City Campus.

Renowned veterinary & medical practitioners, parasitologists, molecular biologists,

biochemist, vector control specialists, zoologists, scholars, researchers, academicians

experts from different countries, including Canada, UK, Italy, Iran, China, Tunis, Austria

and all over Pakistan will be participating virtually and physically in the (PARACON-24).

The conference will bring together veterinary & medical practitioners, parasitologists,

researchers, academia, students and professionals regarding recent advances and

emerging issues in parasitology with the latest research, sharing ideas and innovative

knowledge.

Various scientific sessions consisting of thought-provoking keynote and plenary lectures,

oral and poster presentations would feature the two-day event.

Theme of the conference will cover all major areas of parasitology and related to parasitic

diseases of veterinary and public health importance, diagnostic chemoprophylaxis,

anti-parasitic and vaccines of parasites, zoonotic parasitic diseases, food security

challenges and vector-borne diseases and role of veterinarians under one-health

concept epidemiology.

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran Education China Canada Tunis Austria Italy United Kingdom October University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences HEC Event All From

Recent Stories

Ambassador Tirmizi explores educational collaborat ..

Ambassador Tirmizi explores educational collaboration opportunities with UAE uni ..

15 minutes ago
 PCB urges int’l community to stop Israel from br ..

PCB urges int’l community to stop Israel from brutalities in Palestine

50 minutes ago
 Organic cotton terms essential for environment, lo ..

Organic cotton terms essential for environment, local livelihoods

15 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 LCCI urges SBP to ensure facilitation for business ..

LCCI urges SBP to ensure facilitation for businesses

6 minutes ago
 Environment takes centre stage as global summits l ..

Environment takes centre stage as global summits loom

6 minutes ago
Shan Masood reaches 2,000 runs as Pakistan dominat ..

Shan Masood reaches 2,000 runs as Pakistan dominates England in firstTest

2 hours ago
 Sounds of Gaza war haunt Israel's October 7 commem ..

Sounds of Gaza war haunt Israel's October 7 commemorations

7 minutes ago
 PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC

PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC

3 hours ago
 Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina ..

Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina Altaf

3 hours ago
 PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on fir ..

PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on first day of trading week

4 hours ago
 Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initia ..

Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report

4 hours ago

More Stories From Education