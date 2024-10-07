The Department of Parasitology of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Society of Parasitology and Higher Education Commission (HEC) is organizing a two-day International Parasitology Conference titled

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Department of Parasitology of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Society of Parasitology and Higher Education Commission (HEC) is organizing a two-day International Parasitology Conference titled

“Tackling Food Security Challenges” on October 9 at UVAS City Campus.

Renowned veterinary & medical practitioners, parasitologists, molecular biologists,

biochemist, vector control specialists, zoologists, scholars, researchers, academicians

experts from different countries, including Canada, UK, Italy, Iran, China, Tunis, Austria

and all over Pakistan will be participating virtually and physically in the (PARACON-24).

The conference will bring together veterinary & medical practitioners, parasitologists,

researchers, academia, students and professionals regarding recent advances and

emerging issues in parasitology with the latest research, sharing ideas and innovative

knowledge.

Various scientific sessions consisting of thought-provoking keynote and plenary lectures,

oral and poster presentations would feature the two-day event.

Theme of the conference will cover all major areas of parasitology and related to parasitic

diseases of veterinary and public health importance, diagnostic chemoprophylaxis,

anti-parasitic and vaccines of parasites, zoonotic parasitic diseases, food security

challenges and vector-borne diseases and role of veterinarians under one-health

concept epidemiology.