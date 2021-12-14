UVAS, Karwan-e-Ilm Foundation ink MoU providing scholarships to deserving/telanted students for getting higher studies

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and the Karwan-e-Ilm Foundation signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” for the award of 10 scholarships to needy/deserving talented students to reduce their financial hardship and support them for getting higher studies

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th December, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and the Karwan-e-Ilm Foundation signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” for the award of 10 scholarships to needy/deserving talented students to reduce their financial hardship and support them for getting higher studies.

The objective of the MoU was to provide opportunities to students for the enhancement of skills through career counseling related to their field and polish them for practical life especially for their bright future.



Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Chairman Karwan-e-Ilm Foundation/Renowned Analyst Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami signed the MoU in a ceremony held at UVAS, City Campus on Tuesday. Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Executive Director Karwan-e-Ilm Foundation Mr Khalid Irshad Sufi, senior professors, Assistan Director Financial Aid Qaiser Hussain and members of “Scholarship Award Committee” were also present.



Speaking on the occasion, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami spoke about the objectives of Karwan-e-Ilm Foundation for the welfare of students.

He said that our public sector institutions play marvelous role for imparting quality of education and research to students especially in the harsh period of Covid-19.

He also acknowledged the role of UVAS for the development of livestock sector. He said Karwan-e-Ilm focusing on those students who are getting higher studies and support them through scholarships to solve their financial problem and prepare them for practical life.

Addressing the MoU signing ceremony, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad thanked to Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami for providing financial support in terms of scholarship to talented deserving students of UVAS.

He said that this cooperation will be very beneficial for needy/deserving who are facing financial constraints during their studies. Earlier, he briefed Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami on various undergraduate degree programmes of the university and providing testing facility to detect corona virus by UVAS BSL-3 for general public.