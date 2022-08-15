UVAS (KBCMA, CVAS) Principal Prof Dr M Younas Rana conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz by President of Pakistan

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore`s sub-campus Khan Bahadur Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KBCMA CVAS) Narowal, Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Younus Rana has been conferred Tamga-i-Imtiaz civil award by President Dr Arif Alvi on the occasion of the Independence Day for his outstanding performance and showing excellence in the field of veterinary science

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -15th Aug, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore`s sub-campus Khan Bahadur Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KBCMA CVAS) Narowal, Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Younus Rana has been conferred Tamga-i-Imtiaz civil award by President Dr Arif Alvi on the occasion of the Independence Day for his outstanding performance and showing excellence in the field of veterinary science. The investiture ceremony for the award will take place on Pakistan Day, March 23, 2023.

Prof Younus Rana was earlier conferred with Distinguished Leadership award international by USA in 2016. His picture also is a part of Hall of Fame in University of Minnesota, USA. He was awarded with Best University Teacher Award by the Higher Education Commission in 2014. He won 3 time research productivity award by Pakistan Council for Science & Technology Islamabad and 5 times excellence award by Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council Islamabad.

He is a PhD in Pathology & Public Health, Post Doc from USA. He have 26 years administrative, developmental, academic and research vast experience as well as Principal, Professor, Project Director, Chairman in the University Setup and as Deputy Director Planning and Development, Executive District Officer, District Livestock Officer & Coordinator in Livestock Department and International funded organizations etc.

He is successfully running 17 Projects (Developmental and Research) from National and International Funding Agencies of worth Rs: 7,000 million. He published 250 Research Publications including Abstracts have been published in Impact Factor & in HEC Recognized Journals. He also supervised/co-supervised 57 MPhil and 17 PhD students. He is author of 12 Books & 12 Book Chapters. During UVAS service he established 02 Livestock Complexes at Narowal District, established and developed University College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Jhang and developed University College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Narowal. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad lauded Prof Younas Services for the uplift of veterinary education and congratulated him on this achievement.