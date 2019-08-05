UVAS observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed Kashmir Solidarity Day in collaboration with Punjab Government here in City Campus on Monday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed Kashmir Solidarity Day in collaboration with Punjab Government here in City Campus on Monday.

Various activities including one minutes silence and prayer for peace in Kashmir while speech, nazam and patriotic song were also presented by students to express solidarity with Kashmiris people.

Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha chaired the programme while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani,Senior Tutor Prof Dr Kamran Ashaf and a large number of students, faculty members and administrative staff attended.

The participants of the programme demanded end to bloodshedof innocent people in Kashmir by Indian Army. While addressing the audience on the occasion, VC Prof Pasha said Kashmir people are facing the hardships especially brutality by Indian Army which is violating the Human Rights.He also condemned a large number of Indian army deployment in Kashmir to suppress Kashmiri independent movement.

He said we want peace in the whole region and we stand with Kashmiri people. He also said we believe in humanity and war must be against ignorance and poverty not against innocent people. Similar events also observed in other campuses of UVAS.