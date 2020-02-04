UVAS observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahoreobserved Kashmir Solidarity Day here in City Campus on Tuesday. Various activities organised including walk, seminar, essay writing, poster, wall chalking, and debate competitions to express solidarity with Kashmiris people

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Emeritus Prof DrNasim Ahmad led the walk while a large number of students from different departments of UVAS, faculty members and administrative staff participated. The participants of the walk were waving flags of Pakistan & Kashmir and they shouted slogans of “Kashmir will become Pakistan” and also chanting slogans against Indian forces' brutalities against the Kashmiris.The walk starting from VC office and culminate at outfall road in front of UVAS main gate.

UVAS Lahore and it all campuses including Ravi Campus Pattoki, Collage of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Jhang, Khan BahadurChaudharyMushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary College (KBCMA CVAS) Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason Layyah Campus organisedsimilar activities to demonstrate solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir.

Later UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani chaired seminar and distributed certificates and shield among winner of all contests while Senior Tutor DrAli RazaAwan and a large number of students, faculty members were present. The participants of the programme demanded end to bloodshed of innocent people in Kashmir by Indian Army.

Earlier UVAS Senior Tutor Office in collaboration with Red Crescent Society Punjab organized “All Lahore Urdu Declamation Contest” in support of the people of Kashmir at UVAS Auditorium. The event was organized to highlight the sufferings of Kashmiri people and to commemorate solidarity with Kashmir movement. Various universities and colleges from Lahore participated in this event. Government College University (GCU) won the first position in this competition. Justice MehboobQadir Shah chaired concluding session. Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof DrAsimAslam and Dr Ali RazaAwan were also present at prize distribution ceremony.