UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UVAS Observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:11 PM

UVAS observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahoreobserved Kashmir Solidarity Day here in City Campus on Tuesday. Various activities organised including walk, seminar, essay writing, poster, wall chalking, and debate competitions to express solidarity with Kashmiris people

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahoreobserved Kashmir Solidarity Day here in City Campus on Tuesday. Various activities organised including walk, seminar, essay writing, poster, wall chalking, and debate competitions to express solidarity with Kashmiris people.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Emeritus Prof DrNasim Ahmad led the walk while a large number of students from different departments of UVAS, faculty members and administrative staff participated. The participants of the walk were waving flags of Pakistan & Kashmir and they shouted slogans of “Kashmir will become Pakistan” and also chanting slogans against Indian forces' brutalities against the Kashmiris.The walk starting from VC office and culminate at outfall road in front of UVAS main gate.

UVAS Lahore and it all campuses including Ravi Campus Pattoki, Collage of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Jhang, Khan BahadurChaudharyMushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary College (KBCMA CVAS) Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason Layyah Campus organisedsimilar activities to demonstrate solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir.

Later UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani chaired seminar and distributed certificates and shield among winner of all contests while Senior Tutor DrAli RazaAwan and a large number of students, faculty members were present. The participants of the programme demanded end to bloodshed of innocent people in Kashmir by Indian Army.

Earlier UVAS Senior Tutor Office in collaboration with Red Crescent Society Punjab organized “All Lahore Urdu Declamation Contest” in support of the people of Kashmir at UVAS Auditorium. The event was organized to highlight the sufferings of Kashmiri people and to commemorate solidarity with Kashmir movement. Various universities and colleges from Lahore participated in this event. Government College University (GCU) won the first position in this competition. Justice MehboobQadir Shah chaired concluding session. Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof DrAsimAslam and Dr Ali RazaAwan were also present at prize distribution ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Army Punjab Road Jhang Narowal Pattoki GCU University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Chinese media praise UAE’s support to China amid ..

1 minute ago

Chinese media praise UAE’s support to China amid ..

1 minute ago

OIC Delegation Concludes Mission to the Philippine ..

5 minutes ago

Outcomes of the 57th BoG meeting

12 minutes ago

Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop presents 29th Internati ..

27 minutes ago

Curfew since August in Kashmir, worst violation of ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.