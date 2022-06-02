UVAS observed ‘World Environment Day’

The Department of Environmental Sciences and Senior Tutor Office students societies Green Youth Movement Club & Society for Conservation of Environment and Nature (SCEN) of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged various activities to mark ‘World Environment Day’ here on Thursday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022) The Department of Environmental Sciences and Senior Tutor Office students societies Green Youth Movement Club & Society for Conservation of Environment and Nature (SCEN) of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged various activities to mark ‘World Environment Day’ here on Thursday.

A walk, a seminar, an inter-varsity poster and model making from reusable waste items competitions feathered the day observed with the theme “Only One Earth.” The purpose of the event was to create awareness about importance of earth and strategies to conserve and protect environment. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk and took the round of the City Campus while Director- Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Mr Fakhir Raza, Chairman Center for Policy and Environmental Studies, Lahore School of Economics Prof Dr Nawaz Chaudhary, Ms Mahak Masood from Sustainability Manager- Interloop Limited, Principal Officer City Campus Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan, Chairman Department of Environmental Sciences Dr Saif-ur-Rehman Kashif and a number of students and faculty members participated in the walk.

Addressing the seminar, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said it is the historic day celebrated in all over the world with zeal and zest. He advised students that their study should not be limited within their classrooms rather they should use their knowledge and skills to explore opportunities of research in their surrounding areas and play vital role to keep environment neat, clean and healthy for next generation.