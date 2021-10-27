UrduPoint.com

UVAS Observes Kashmir Black Day

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 05:42 PM

UVAS observes Kashmir Black Day

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed ‘Kashmir Black Day’ and took out a rally on Wednesday to show solidarity with the Kashmiris and protest the forced occupation of the valley by the Indian forces

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed ‘Kashmir Black Day’ and took out a rally on Wednesday to show solidarity with the Kashmiris and protest the forced occupation of the valley by the Indian forces.


Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the rally while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Deans, Directors, Chairpersons and a large number of faculty members, administrative officers, students and other staff members participated.

The participants carried placards and shouted slogans in support of Kashmiris and against the Indian occupation. The rally started from the VC Office and culminated in front of the university’s main lawn.

Similar rallies were also organised at all campuses of UVAS including Ravi Campus Pattoki, CVAS Jhang, CVAS Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason, Layyah. The participants demanded end to the human rights violations and bloodshed in the Occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Lahore Occupied Kashmir Protest Jhang Narowal Pattoki University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences All From

Recent Stories

Women parliamentarians’ express satisfaction ove ..

Women parliamentarians’ express satisfaction over performance of gender-protec ..

2 minutes ago
 TECNO POVA 2 PUBG Campus Championship to Continue ..

TECNO POVA 2 PUBG Campus Championship to Continue in Lahore

8 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: England restricts Bangladesh t ..

T20 World Cup 2021: England restricts Bangladesh to 124 in first inning

10 minutes ago
 33,635 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

33,635 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan to ‘support participation of women migr ..

Pakistan to ‘support participation of women migrant workers’ as chair of Abu ..

13 minutes ago
 Colombian President meets Ahmed Al Jarwan, Interna ..

Colombian President meets Ahmed Al Jarwan, International Parliament for Toleranc ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.