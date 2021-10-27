UVAS observes Kashmir Black Day

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed ‘Kashmir Black Day’ and took out a rally on Wednesday to show solidarity with the Kashmiris and protest the forced occupation of the valley by the Indian forces

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed ‘Kashmir Black Day’ and took out a rally on Wednesday to show solidarity with the Kashmiris and protest the forced occupation of the valley by the Indian forces.



Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the rally while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Deans, Directors, Chairpersons and a large number of faculty members, administrative officers, students and other staff members participated.

The participants carried placards and shouted slogans in support of Kashmiris and against the Indian occupation. The rally started from the VC Office and culminated in front of the university’s main lawn.

Similar rallies were also organised at all campuses of UVAS including Ravi Campus Pattoki, CVAS Jhang, CVAS Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason, Layyah. The participants demanded end to the human rights violations and bloodshed in the Occupied Kashmir.