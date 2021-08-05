UVAS observes one minute silence to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri peoples

Meanwhile, The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad in connection with the (Day of Exploitation) observed one minute silence to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of two year military siege of India in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim Ahmed condemned in harsh words the deployment of a large number of Indian army in Kashmir to suppress Kashmiris independence movement.

He said we always stand with our Kashmiri peoples. He also paid homage to Kashmiri martyrs and UVAS Pro VC Prof Dr Masood Rabbani prayed for martyrs of Kashmiris.