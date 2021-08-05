UrduPoint.com

UVAS Observes One Minute Silence To Express Solidarity With Oppressed Kashmiri Peoples

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 05:41 PM

UVAS observes one minute silence to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri peoples

Meanwhile, The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad in connection with the (Day of Exploitation) observed one minute silence to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of two year military siege of India in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th Aug, 2021) Meanwhile, The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad in connection with the (Day of Exploitation) observed one minute silence to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of two year military siege of India in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.


Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim Ahmed condemned in harsh words the deployment of a large number of Indian army in Kashmir to suppress Kashmiris independence movement.

He said we always stand with our Kashmiri peoples. He also paid homage to Kashmiri martyrs and UVAS Pro VC Prof Dr Masood Rabbani prayed for martyrs of Kashmiris.

Related Topics

India Lahore Army Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Independence University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials at Dubai Culture

6 minutes ago
 Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and c ..

Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and cool climate: European Space Ag ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with ..

Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with Spanish newspaper &#039;Marca& ..

6 minutes ago
 UVAS VC launched monsoon tree plantation Campaign ..

UVAS VC launched monsoon tree plantation Campaign to promote greenery under Prim ..

10 minutes ago
 UVAS, PDA jointly holds Dairy Farm Management Trai ..

UVAS, PDA jointly holds Dairy Farm Management Training Programme to strengthen d ..

10 minutes ago
 Sindh new ministers will take oath at Governor Hou ..

Sindh new ministers will take oath at Governor House today

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.