UVAS observes ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, express Solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri people

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed “Youm-e-Istehsal” (Day of Exploitation) to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of one year military siege of India in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Various activities including a walk, a seminar, a documentary and prayers for peace in Kashmir featured the day. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk while a large number of faculty members, administrative officers and other staff members participated. The walk started from the VC Office and culminated at the UVAS main gate.

Later, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the seminar while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Academic Staff Association representative Prof Dr Rana Muhammad Ayyub, President Officers Staff Association Rizwan Saleem, President Non-Teaching Staff Association Muhammad Arif and a large number of faculty members and administrative staff attended.

The participants demanded end to lockdown and bloodshed in Kashmir by Indian army.

Addressing the audience on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim Ahmed said that Kashmiri people have been facing brutality by the Indian army for the last 73 years. He condemned in harsh words the deployment of a large number of Indian army in Kashmir to suppress Kashmiris independence movement. He said that they stand with Kashmiri people. He also paid homage to Kashmiri martyrs. Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and other speakers also highlighted the human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.