UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UVAS Observes ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, Express Solidarity With Oppressed Kashmiri People

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 03:55 PM

UVAS observes ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, express Solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri people

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed “Youm-e-Istehsal” (Day of Exploitation) to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of one year military siege of India in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed “Youm-e-Istehsal” (Day of Exploitation) to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of one year military siege of India in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
Various activities including a walk, a seminar, a documentary and prayers for peace in Kashmir featured the day. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk while a large number of faculty members, administrative officers and other staff members participated. The walk started from the VC Office and culminated at the UVAS main gate.

Later, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the seminar while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Academic Staff Association representative Prof Dr Rana Muhammad Ayyub, President Officers Staff Association Rizwan Saleem, President Non-Teaching Staff Association Muhammad Arif and a large number of faculty members and administrative staff attended.

The participants demanded end to lockdown and bloodshed in Kashmir by Indian army.
Addressing the audience on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim Ahmed said that Kashmiri people have been facing brutality by the Indian army for the last 73 years. He condemned in harsh words the deployment of a large number of Indian army in Kashmir to suppress Kashmiris independence movement. He said that they stand with Kashmiri people. He also paid homage to Kashmiri martyrs. Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and other speakers also highlighted the human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Lahore Occupied Kashmir Army Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Independence University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From

Recent Stories

Pakistan and England cricket teams pay tribute to ..

23 minutes ago

DXB Snow Run is a big hit as registrations close w ..

26 minutes ago

Yas Island first destination in Abu Dhabi to be aw ..

43 minutes ago

Croatia marks 25 years since war with tolerance me ..

54 seconds ago

England-Pakistan series to trial no-ball technolog ..

55 seconds ago

Civil society condemns illegal occupation of IIOJK ..

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.