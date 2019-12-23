UVAS Officer Staff Association (OSA) office-bearers sworn in

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice- Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani administered oath to newly-elected office-bearers of the Officer Staff Association (OSA) of the university here on Friday in City Campus Lahore

The new office-bearers are Muhammad Rizwan Saleem (President), Dr Dawar Hameed Mughal (Senior Vice-President), Rana Amjad Iqbal (Vice-President), Choudhary Muhammad Shafique (General Secretary), Ms Humaira Latif (Joint Secretary), Zulfiqar Ali (Finance Secretary), Dr Muhammad Awais Asif (Information Secretary).

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Rabbani congratulated the new office-bearers and lauded the effort of UVAS officers and their services. He said UVAS leadership focusing on the promotion of residential and welfare facilities for officers and collective working is needed for the pupose.

The VC Prof Rabbani supported the OSA employees` welfare steps. Newly Elected President OSA Rizwan Saleem presented the agenda of the association for the welfare of the employees.