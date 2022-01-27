UVAS organised an awareness seminar on ‘Quality assurance and accreditation’

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 05:38 PM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC), Islamabad organised an awareness seminar on ‘Quality assurance and accreditation’ here in City Campus on Thursday

Secretary of Accreditation Committee National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC), Islamabad Dr Abdul Ghaffar was the guest speaker who gave detailed presentation on quality assurance and accreditation awareness to the faculty members of UVAS.


He also spoke about NAEAC mission, objectives, activities and events, agri and allied disciplines and institutes, quality assurance system & accreditation, programme evaluation criteria & standards, impact and accreditation, best innovative practices like transparency in decision making, unbiased selection of programme evaluation, mechanism of information sharing, rating of degree programme and new initiatives by NAEAC etc.


Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and a number of faculty members from different departments of UVAS including Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition, Department of Environmental Sciences, Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture and Department of Poultry Production attended seminar.


Later Secretary NAEAC visited various department of City Campus including Department of Environmental Sciences, Veterinary Academy, Biosafety Level-3 Laboratory, Meat Processing Unit and Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition.
Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor Nasim Ahmad briefed the Dr Abdul Ghaffar on UVAS history, campuses, labs, academic, research, achievements, development projects, industry linkages and short term trainings etc.

He also showed a UVAS video documentary to Secretary NAEAC give an overview of UVAS research, development interventions and student strength along with national and international collaboration. He listed the achievements of UVAS in curricular activities due to its quality of education.

He said UVAS ranked 4th among public sector universities by HEC in sports ranking. He said Biosafety Level-3 has tested more than over six lakh COVID-19 suspected human samples by PCR.

