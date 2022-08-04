UrduPoint.com

UVAS Organised "Hands-on Training On Lab Animal Handling & Sample Collection"

August 04, 2022

UVAS organised "Hands-on Training on Lab Animal Handling & Sample Collection"

The Department of Physiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore arranged a “Hands-on Training on Lab Animal Handling & Sample Collection” here at City Campus Lahore

The Department of Physiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore arranged a "Hands-on Training on Lab Animal Handling & Sample Collection" here at City Campus Lahore.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding ceremony of the training and distributed certificates among participants and resource persons while Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Chairman Department of Physiology Dr Imtiaz Rabbani, Dr Sajid Khan Tahir and a number of participants of training including researchers, undergraduate and postgraduate students were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad urged that such training workshop must be arrange in future and mentioned more module to be add for upcoming batch related to reproductive physiology, small and large animal housing etc. He also appreciated the effort of the organizer to arrange this workshop on informative topic for students. Earlier, Dr Imtiaz Rabbani spoke about the objectives of the training.

The aim of the training was to train undergraduate (final Year) and postgraduate students for lab animal handling and sample collection related to their research.

