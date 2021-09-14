UrduPoint.com

UVAS Organised Online Session On ‘International Rankings’

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:34 PM

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th September, 2021) The Quality Enhancement Cell of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore organised an online session on ‘International Rankings’ here at City Campus Lahore on Tuesday.
UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the online session while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani included Deans, Directors and Chairpersons from different departments of UVAS while administrative officers from various offices joined the session physically and through video link.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad focused on the importance of international rankings and future strategies to align the UVAS working as per international standards.

He also lauded the efforts of UVAS Quality Enhancement Cell regarding UVAS ranking and promoting public confidence.
Earlier, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Dr Dawar Hameed Mughal gave a detail presentation on different sustainable development goals including no poverty, zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, climate action and peace, justice and strong institutions etc for future improvement of UVAS rankings.

