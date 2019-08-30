UrduPoint.com
UVAS Organised Rally’s In All Campuses To Demonstrate Solidarity With People Of Occupied Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 04:21 PM

UVAS organised Rally’s in all campuses to demonstrate solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and it all campuses including Ravi Campus Pattoki, Collage of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Jhang, Khan Bahadur Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary College (KBCMA CVAS) Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason Layyah Campus organised Rally`s to demonstrate solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir here on Friday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and it all campuses including Ravi Campus Pattoki, Collage of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Jhang, Khan Bahadur Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary College (KBCMA CVAS) Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason Layyah Campus organised Rally`s to demonstrate solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir here on Friday.

Various activities including prayer for peace in Kashmir, rally, protest with wore black armbands against oppression and brutality of Indian forces on innocent Kashmiri people, national anthem of Pakistan and Kashmir were also presented to express solidarity with Kashmiris people.

UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani led rally while a large number of students from different departments of UVAS, faculty members and administrative staff participated.

The participants of the rally were waving flags of Pakistan & Kashmir and they shouted slogans of “Kashmir will become Pakistan” and also chanting slogans against Indian forces' brutalities against the Kashmiris.

The Rally starting from VC office and culminate at outfall road in front of UVAS main gate. While addressing the audience on the occasion, Pro VC Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said that all Muslims are like a body and united with the people of Kashmir. He said Pakistani stand against the inhumane curfew, killing of Kashmiri civilians including women and children by Indian army with brutality to suppress Kashmiri right of self-determination and Kashmir independent movement. He said it is responsibility of United Nation Organization (UNO), will play its vital role in resolving the Kashmir issue with peacefully.

