UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UVAS Organised Workshop On “How To Win A Research Grant”

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 04:40 PM

UVAS organised workshop on “How to Win a Research Grant”

The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised a workshop on “How to Win a Research Grant” for faculty members and researchers here on Thursday in City Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020) The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised a workshop on “How to Win a Research Grant” for faculty members and researchers here on Thursday in City Campus.

In this workshop research grants winners of UVAS faculty members from National Research Programme for Universities (HEC-NRPU) Dr Mamoona Chaudhary, Dr Sohail Raza, Dr Muhammad Zubair Shabbir and Dr Bilal Bin Majeed attended as speakers while Director (ORIC) Dr Farhan Jamil and a number of UVAS faculty members and young researchers were physically present and many participants were joined through video link.


In which they delivered theirs lectures to young researchers and faculty members to share their practical knowledge and experiences to train and guide them regarding how to write proposals for winning grants from funding agencies.

Related Topics

Lahore Young Guide University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Share

Recent Stories

Huawei Announces New Developer Technologies Capabl ..

4 minutes ago

CBUAE outlines key policy responses to encourage p ..

11 minutes ago

GCAA committed to ensure safe return of Boeing B73 ..

41 minutes ago

New Zealand bowler Trent Boult says Wasim Akram is ..

51 minutes ago

Collective efforts stressed to enroll out-of-schoo ..

17 minutes ago

Over 30 COVID-19 Vaccines Undergoing Clinical Tria ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.