UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UVAS Organises Online Seminar On Evidence-Based Medicine

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 01:09 PM

UVAS organises online seminar on Evidence-Based Medicine

The Vet Crescent Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with East Windsor Animal Hospital USA organized an online seminar on “Evidence-Based Medicine” on Monday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th April, 2021) The Vet Crescent Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with East Windsor Animal Hospital USA organized an online seminar on “Evidence-Based Medicine” on Monday.
About 398 participants from Pakistan,the USA, Kazakhstan, Romania, India, China andEgypt participated in the seminar.Faculty members from vet institutionsof Pakistan also witnessed the art of case handling by Chief Executive OfficerEast Windsor Animal Hospital Dr Ajaz Rashid.Dr Ajaz gave a lecture on evidence-based medicine and demonstrated step by step diagnosis, elaborating how it is different from traditional practice.


Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad appreciated the efforts of Vet Crescent Society and Prof Dr Aneela to arrange informative seminar according to the need of hour.

He showed his interest in this area that aims to provide tools and guidance for those who generate information,circulateinformation and use information.
Evidence-based medicine is a new insight that needs to be explored by vets in Pakistan. Prof Dr Akram Munir and Dr Mazhar Iqbal also shared their views and appreciated Dr Ajaz Rashid.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Lahore China Windsor Rashid Romania Kazakhstan University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From

Recent Stories

Somalia's Prime Minister Urges Conflicting Sides t ..

4 minutes ago

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoles with Nar ..

4 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif shares his idea to control fast spr ..

20 minutes ago

EMA Confirms Plan to Inspect Sputnik V Manufacturi ..

12 minutes ago

Firework shop explosion kills a women, injures 3 o ..

14 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 145.84 million

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.