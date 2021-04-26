UVAS organises online seminar on Evidence-Based Medicine

The Vet Crescent Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with East Windsor Animal Hospital USA organized an online seminar on “Evidence-Based Medicine” on Monday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th April, 2021) The Vet Crescent Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with East Windsor Animal Hospital USA organized an online seminar on “Evidence-Based Medicine” on Monday.

About 398 participants from Pakistan,the USA, Kazakhstan, Romania, India, China andEgypt participated in the seminar.Faculty members from vet institutionsof Pakistan also witnessed the art of case handling by Chief Executive OfficerEast Windsor Animal Hospital Dr Ajaz Rashid.Dr Ajaz gave a lecture on evidence-based medicine and demonstrated step by step diagnosis, elaborating how it is different from traditional practice.



Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad appreciated the efforts of Vet Crescent Society and Prof Dr Aneela to arrange informative seminar according to the need of hour.

He showed his interest in this area that aims to provide tools and guidance for those who generate information,circulateinformation and use information.

Evidence-based medicine is a new insight that needs to be explored by vets in Pakistan. Prof Dr Akram Munir and Dr Mazhar Iqbal also shared their views and appreciated Dr Ajaz Rashid.