UrduPoint.com

UVAS Organises Various Activities To Mark Iqbal Day

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 04:00 PM

UVAS organises various activities to mark Iqbal Day

The Qirtas Art & Literary Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised various activities to mark Iqbal Day in a befitting manner here on Wednesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021) The Qirtas Art & Literary Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised various activities to mark Iqbal Day in a befitting manner here on Wednesday.


Principal Oriental Collage Punjab University Prof Dr Moeen Nizami was the chief guest in the seminar held at UVAS Auditorium. He delivered a motivational lecture to UVAS students on the topic of Fikr-e-Iqbal.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad highlighted the efforts of Dr Allama Iqbal especially his role in the creation of Pakistan. He said that Iqbal invigorated the young generation for marching towards revolution and highlighted the glory of Islam.

He said the best way to pay homage to Allama Iqbal was to implement his thoughts and philosophy.

He said that Allama Iqbal gave the lesson of self-respect, high morals, justice, straightforwardness and democracy, etc, through his thought-provoking poetry.


Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan and students from different departments of UVAS attended.
Later, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led a walk attended by students & faculty members.

A calligraphy competition was also arranged on the occasion. Mahnoor Tahir won 1st position, Taiba Sahir 2nd while Mariam & Hamda Hussain shared the 3rd position.
At the end, Prof Dr Moeen Nizami along with Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan and Dr Zahra chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed shields among the winners of calligraphy contest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab Democracy Young University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Best

Recent Stories

Rs111bn to be invested into power transmission sys ..

Rs111bn to be invested into power transmission system in next three years: Hamma ..

24 minutes ago
 Moscow Hopes Europe Will Avoid Confrontation With ..

Moscow Hopes Europe Will Avoid Confrontation With Russia, Belarus - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 FIRs to be lodged over fake calls on Rescue 1122

FIRs to be lodged over fake calls on Rescue 1122

2 minutes ago
 Cotton yield can be increased through on-season/ o ..

Cotton yield can be increased through on-season/ off-season management strategy

2 minutes ago
 Two Russian Tu-22m3 Bombers Patrol Belarusian Airs ..

Two Russian Tu-22m3 Bombers Patrol Belarusian Airspace - Defense Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Minsk Will Not Participate in Austria's 'Unfriendl ..

Minsk Will Not Participate in Austria's 'Unfriendly' Conference - Foreign Minist ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.