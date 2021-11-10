UVAS organises various activities to mark Iqbal Day

The Qirtas Art & Literary Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised various activities to mark Iqbal Day in a befitting manner here on Wednesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021) The Qirtas Art & Literary Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised various activities to mark Iqbal Day in a befitting manner here on Wednesday.



Principal Oriental Collage Punjab University Prof Dr Moeen Nizami was the chief guest in the seminar held at UVAS Auditorium. He delivered a motivational lecture to UVAS students on the topic of Fikr-e-Iqbal.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad highlighted the efforts of Dr Allama Iqbal especially his role in the creation of Pakistan. He said that Iqbal invigorated the young generation for marching towards revolution and highlighted the glory of Islam.

He said the best way to pay homage to Allama Iqbal was to implement his thoughts and philosophy.

He said that Allama Iqbal gave the lesson of self-respect, high morals, justice, straightforwardness and democracy, etc, through his thought-provoking poetry.



Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan and students from different departments of UVAS attended.

Later, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led a walk attended by students & faculty members.

A calligraphy competition was also arranged on the occasion. Mahnoor Tahir won 1st position, Taiba Sahir 2nd while Mariam & Hamda Hussain shared the 3rd position.

At the end, Prof Dr Moeen Nizami along with Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan and Dr Zahra chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed shields among the winners of calligraphy contest.