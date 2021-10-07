UVAS organized Webinar on 'Dengue Awareness’

The Department of Epidemiology and Public Health (EPH) and Department of Parasitology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Dengue Expert Advisory Group Punjab organized a webinar on "Dengue Awareness"

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021) The Department of Epidemiology and Public Health (EPH) and Department of Parasitology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Dengue Expert Advisory Group Punjab organized a webinar on "Dengue Awareness" to create awareness among public regarding epidemiology, clinical presentation, diagnosis, control of Dengue Fever and currently dengue cases rise in Punjab.



Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the in augural session of webinar while Chairperson Dengue Expert Advisory Group Punjab Dr Somia Iqtadar, Chairman EPH Prof Dr Hassan Mushtaq, Prof Dr Memoona Chaudhry, Dr Muhammad Oneeb and number of participants and public health professionals from different departments attended through video link.