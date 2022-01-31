UrduPoint.com

UVAS Participated In 7 Th Pakistan Mega Leather Show

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 02:59 PM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, Vice- Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad participated in the inauguration ceremony of 7 th Pakistan mega leather show along with Lecturer from Department of Leather & Fiber Technology Dr Sadaqat Ali Chattha and Deputy Director University-industry Linkages & Technology Transfer Dr Muhammad Adnan Aslam

Ex-Chairman of Pakistan Tanners Association Mr Agha Saddain and Secretary, PTA Northern Zone Mr Faheem welcomed them in the exhibition hall. Chairman of Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) Mr Aman Ullah Aftab and Convener 7 th Pakistan Mega Leather Show Mr Musadiq acknowledged the support of UVAS in the uplift of the leather industry.

They also appreciated the efforts of department of leather and fiber technology of UVAS to create awareness among the general public by launching a video regarding the importance and methodology of early skin and hide preservation through the application of common salt on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha, 2021.

They admitted that the quality of skins and hides received on the last Eid-ul-Adha was much better than the previous years. Industry stakeholders also requested the UVAS Vice-chancellor to commence some project on the improvement of the quality of skins and hides.

Later Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited all the stalls exhibited in the expo to witness the quality of leather and leather products produced inside the country. He also visited the PCSIR and Gujranwala Institute of Leather Technology to discuss that we can all work together for the improvement of the leather industry of Pakistan.

Currently, one major issue being faced by the industry in the export of leather particularly to China, is the COVID-19 testing of packaging material. China is demanding COVID-19 free packaging material.

As UVAS is already offering its services to the general public for COVID- 19 testing, the higher officials of PTA requested the UVAS vice-chancellor for his support. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad assured to facilitate the industry in this regard by developing the new protocols for the COVID-19 testing of packaging materials.

Dean Faculty of Animal Production & Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique and Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub and his team members also paid visit at the expo and taking interest to find some way forward to solve the major issue of the leather industry and playing their vital role in strengthen the academia-industry linkage.

