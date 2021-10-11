UrduPoint.com

UVAS Pays Rich Tribute To Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 05:09 PM

UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ Khan

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a condolence reference to pay rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan here at City Campus Lahore on Monday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a condolence reference to pay rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan here at City Campus Lahore on Monday.


UVAS Vice-Chancellor presided over the reference while Deans, Directors, Chairpersons and a large number of faculty members, administrative and support staff were present on the occasion.
Addressing the audience, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that the death of Dr AQ Khan is an irreparable national loss and this gap cannot be filled.

He said the extraordinary services of Dr AQ Khan for the defense of Pakistan could not be forgotten and his name will always be remembered. He said being a Pakistani we must follow his principles, loyalty, devotion, dedication of work and contribution for strengthening of defense system of Pakistan.

He also spoke about his memories with Dr Khan. All the staff members of UVAS prayed that may the departed soul rest in eternal peace and Allah Almighty give strength to his family to bear this loss.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Nuclear May University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Family All

Recent Stories

Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joi ..

Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joint initiatives in strategic se ..

4 minutes ago
 India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit o ..

India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit on Afghanistan

5 minutes ago
 122 more dengue confirmed cases reported in last ..

122 more dengue confirmed cases reported in last 48 hours

5 minutes ago
 KP Bar Council observes day of mourning in memory ..

KP Bar Council observes day of mourning in memory of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

5 minutes ago
 KP to hold local bodies' elections in three phases ..

KP to hold local bodies' elections in three phases: Bangash

6 minutes ago
 Contests under Shan-e-Rehmat programme organised i ..

Contests under Shan-e-Rehmat programme organised in Narowal

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.