UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ Khan

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a condolence reference to pay rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan here at City Campus Lahore on Monday.



UVAS Vice-Chancellor presided over the reference while Deans, Directors, Chairpersons and a large number of faculty members, administrative and support staff were present on the occasion.

Addressing the audience, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that the death of Dr AQ Khan is an irreparable national loss and this gap cannot be filled.

He said the extraordinary services of Dr AQ Khan for the defense of Pakistan could not be forgotten and his name will always be remembered. He said being a Pakistani we must follow his principles, loyalty, devotion, dedication of work and contribution for strengthening of defense system of Pakistan.

He also spoke about his memories with Dr Khan. All the staff members of UVAS prayed that may the departed soul rest in eternal peace and Allah Almighty give strength to his family to bear this loss.