UVAS, PDA jointly holds Dairy Farm Management Training Programme to strengthen dairy sector of Pakistan

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Dairy Association organised a daylong ‘Dairy Farm Management Training Program 2021-22 to strengthen dairy sector of Pakistan at UVAS Veterinary Academy on Thursday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th Aug, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Dairy Association organised a daylong ‘Dairy Farm Management Training Program 2021-22 to strengthen dairy sector of Pakistan at UVAS Veterinary Academy on Thursday.



Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and PDA Chief Executive Officer Dr Shahzad Amin co-chaired the concluding session of the training and distributed certificates among the participants and resource persons while Director Dairy Association Dr Muhammad Zubair Khan, Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Director Veterinary Academy Dr Muhammad Ikram and number of dairy representatives from dairy industry, farmers, young entrepreneurs and professionals from public & private sectors and officials from PDA were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that livestock sector is the developing sector in country and such training is the key way to enhancing milk and meat production in Pakistan.

He said by utilizing trained human resource, knowledge and skills UVAS working actively for the development of livestock sector and also for increasing profitability of poor livestock farming community.



Dr Shahzad Amin such training is necessary to learn about latest dairy farm practices, capacity building of human resource to cope up the challenges facing dairy sector in the country.

In this training UVAS foreign qualified faculty members Associate Prof Dr Naveed-ul-Haq and Dr Hifzur Rehman delivered their lectures to the participants on dairy farm feasibilities, feed raw material production, procurement & quality assurance, animal & semen selection for high yielding herd, herd health monitoring, best practices for successful calving, reproductive biotechnology, milk quality management, calf & replacement herd management, hoof health & lameness prevention in dairy herd, heat stress management and farm machinery & operation etc.